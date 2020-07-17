W2O taps Tom Richards as creative leader of 21GRAMS

W2O has appointed Tom Richards as co-global chief creative officer of its healthcare firm 21GRAMS.

Richards joins 21GRAMS from global healthcare communications agency Havas Lynx, where he served as chief creative officer. During his time at Havas, he grew the creative department to over a 100 staff members, and led the company to win the Lions Health ‘Healthcare Agency of the Year’ in 2018.

Richards is also president of the Health and Wellness jury of the Cannes Lions Festival, a position he will continue in until 2021.

“Ask any agency in health, around the world, who would be on their wish list,” said 21GRAMS co-global chief creative officer, Frank Mazzola.

“Nine out of ten will say Tom Richards. The work he’s led consistently shows the industry what great looks like. Not just in ideas that break the norms of traditional advertising, but in craft. As someone who came up in copy, and Tom in art, we complement each other well,” he added.

W2O acquired 21GRAMS in January to broaden its advertising portfolio and elevate its overall offering in the healthcare industry. W2O, a leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, employs over 1,300 people in 18 offices across the US and in Europe.

“I have always admired 21GRAMS and its philosophy of finding what makes people tick, and creating work that really ‘gets’ them. Work that doesn’t just compete with other brands, but anything fighting for the audience’s attention,” said Richards.

“It’s not every day you get to be a part of, and help build, a new kind of health agency – one with a passion for creativity at its heart and soul. The leadership team has great chemistry and delights in doing things differently, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he added.