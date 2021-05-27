Please login to the form below

Wilmington Healthcare hires Kirsty Fryer as solutions director

Fryer has worked at Wilmington Healthcare since 2015, serving as a solutions consultant at the company since November 2017

Health information group Wilmington Healthcare has announced the appointment of Kirsty Fryer (pictured above) as its new solutions director.

Fryer has worked at Wilmington Healthcare since 2015, serving as a solutions consultant at the company since November 2017.

During this time, she has developed from a ‘bespoke’ researcher supporting the organisation to joining the solutions team working with real-world evidence.

She has a PhD in neurophysiology from the University of Nottingham and is also currently undertaking an MBA.

“Kirsty has been a huge asset to Wilmington Healthcare since she joined the company in 2015," said Jonathan Carney, director, insight & KAM at Wilmington Health.

"Her promotion to lead one of our key growth products in the role of solutions director is recognition for her passion, energy and commitment in delivering the very best for our customers combined with her extensive knowledge of our products and the impact they help to make in shaping sustainable commercial and partnership strategies for our customers.

“Through Kirsty’s appointment we will be building upon our market credentials as a trusted, leading organisation in the Healthcare Insight arena,” he added.

27th May 2021

From: Marketing

