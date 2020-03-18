20 for 2020 – Five pharma leaders to watch in 2020

1. Albert Bourla - Pfizer’s new chief executive

The first entry in our alphabetical list is Albert Bourla, who stepped into the shoes of long-serving Pfizer chief executive Ian Read on 1 January 2019, crowning a 25-year-plus career at the company that saw him rise steadily to the role of chief operating officer.

Like any new CEO, Bourla has moved quickly to set his seal on the third-largest pharma company by revenue and – while 2019 can be viewed as a transition – 2020 will be the year when the impact of those new strategic moves starts to be felt.

Pfizer is coming off ten years of patent expiries, plus a pipeline that hasn’t yielded as many new products as hoped in that period, and that prompted Bourla to implement a major restructuring drive a few months into the new role.

The checklist of retooling initiatives include a deal to merge Pfizer’s off-patent drug business with generic drugmaker Mylan, combining consumer health assets with GlaxoSmithKline’s equivalent division into a joint venture company that will eventually be hived off, and making worldwide staffing reductions of around 2% of its headcount to allow it to focus on business categories that offer higher returns.

That includes an exit from areas like neurology – which predates Bourla’s appointment as CEO but was set up while he was COO – and a series of bolt-on deals to build its presence in other therapeutic categories like oncology.

The latter includes its $11.4bn deal to buy Array Biopharma – the biggest for the group since its $14.3bn takeover of cancer specialist Medivation – that added two marketed drugs (Mektovi and Braftovi) that Pfizer thinks could become a top industry franchise in colorectal cancer when combined with antibody drug cetuximab.