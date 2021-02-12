AI and accelerated computing ring in new era for healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on drug discovery, which encompasses microscopic viewing of molecules and proteins, sorting through millions of chemical structures, in-silico methods for screening, protein-ligand interactions, genomic analysis, and assimilating data from structured and unstructured sources.

The typical drug discovery process takes about a decade, costs $2bn and suffers a 90% failure rate during clinical development. But the rise of digital data in healthcare in recent years presents an opportunity to improve those statistics with AI.

How AI can reduce drug discovery timelines

Today, we can produce more biomedical data in about three months than the entire 300-year history of healthcare. This is now becoming a problem as no human can really synthesise that level of data, and thus the industry needs to call upon artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is the most powerful technology force of our time. It is software that writes software that no humans can. Researchers worldwide are racing to find effective vaccine and drug candidates to inhibit infection with and replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Graphic Card Units (GPUs) are accelerating this lengthy discovery process – whether for structure-based drug design, molecular docking or generative AI models, virtual screening or high-throughput screening.

To develop an effective drug, researchers have to know where to start. A disease pathway – a chain of signals between molecules that trigger different cell functions – may involve thousands of interacting proteins.

Genomic analyses can provide invaluable insights for researchers, helping them identify promising proteins to target with a specific drug.

With genome analysis toolkits, researchers can sequence and analyse genomes up to 50x faster. Given the unprecedented spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting results in hours versus days can have an extraordinary impact on understanding the virus and developing treatments.

Hundreds of institutions, including hospitals, universities and supercomputing centres across the world, are using this kind of software to accelerate their work – to sequence the viral genome itself, as well as to sequence the DNA of COVID-19 patients and investigate why some are more severely affected by the virus than others.