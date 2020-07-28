AI: the smart money is on the smart thinking

The life sciences industry is particularly primed to benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI). This transformative technology has the potential to save time, resources and, ultimately, lives.

In 2020, the amount of health data is expected to double every 73 days – and this Big Data both necessitates and supports the use of AI and machine learning.

It’s not just data that is seeing a surge in numbers – the financials are too. The market for AI in healthcare is expected to grow exponentially, projected to be worth $36.1bn by 2025, up from $2.1bn in 2018.

This is coupled with venture capital (VC) being increasingly attracted to the sector. In 2017, VC firms pumped in $1.3bn across 103 deals, rising to $2.7bn across 264 deals in 2018 and $3.11bn for 261 deals in just the first three-quarters of 2019.

As COVID-19 brings the life sciences industry to the fore, investment in AI looks set to establish itself as a key component to spur productivity in the industry.

This influx of capital means there are already close to 200 start-ups using AI in drug discovery. Three key areas in which the technology is being applied are: drug discovery, clinical decision- making and clinical trials. It is worth taking a closer look at each in turn.