A new era for UK-Japanese scientific research relations

It is hoped that the recently signed UK-Japan Free Trade Agreement will foster increased medical research investment and collaboration between the two countries, building on an already productive relationship.

Towards the end of 2020, the Trade Secretary, Liz Truss MP, signed a free trade agreement with Japan’s Foreign Minister, Motegi Toshimitsu. This was the first trade deal reached by the United Kingdom following its departure from the European Union.

The deal has broad implications for many sectors, as it is calculated to boost trade between the two countries by approximately £15bn. The UK exported £0.76bn worth of pharmaceutical goods to Japan in 2019, making it the third- highest category of goods or products exported to Japan in total. With British businesses benefiting from tariff-free trade on 99% of exports, the life sciences sector stands to gain.

As important as the deal itself is for the UK, it is particularly noteworthy in the context of the UK’s strategic relationship with the wider Pacific region. By signing the agreement, Japan has committed to supporting the UK joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), one of the world’s largest free trade areas.

The TPP covers 11 pacific trading nations, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Malaysia, valued at 13% of the global economy and more than £110bn of trade in 2019. This denotes the strategic importance that the UK government gives to the region as it finds its feet in a post-Brexit world.

Japan has held the mantle of Asia’s scientific leader for decades and while other countries, notably South Korea and China, are investing heavily in infrastructure, human resources and R&D, they are yet to knock Japan from its position.

Japan’s biopharmaceutical firms contributed $62.4bn, or 1.3% of GDP, to the country’s economic output in 2019. What is noticeable compared to other countries is that Japan’s life sciences industry tends to support domestic markets rather than international ones.

According to the OECD, Japan accounted for only 0.93% of global pharmaceutical exports in 2018, behind 17 other countries. In 2019, it exported 11% of its pharmaceutical production ($6.7bn worth of goods) but imported much more: $20.4bn.