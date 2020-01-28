A snapshot of Congenica

In this month’s issue of PME, we take a look at Congenica and talk to CEO, Dr David Atkins (pictured) about the company’s technologies and the obstacles it faces in the biotech sector.

Congenica is a pioneering digital health company enabling genomic medicine with software and services for the analysis and interpretation of complex genomic data.

Our goal is to fully integrate clinical genomics into mainstream healthcare through clinical ease of use and automation of genomic analysis.

The application of our platform to those at risk of rare disease and inherited cancer is already helping clinicians to provide life-changing answers with greater speed and confidence and is now evolving to support wider healthcare indications such as clinical trial outlier analysis.

How is the company advancing life sciences with its technology?

Previously, genetic testing was performed using a series of single gene tests. Clinicians would order a genetic test based on the patient’s clinical presentation and best-guess diagnosis. This approach was costly, time-consuming and often would not result in a definitive diagnosis for the patient.

Congenica empowers healthcare professionals to rapidly interpret genomic data with the ability to interrogate every gene and make important clinical decisions that change lives, all within a single platform.

Rare disease patients typically see multiple specialists and endure a four-to-six-year ‘diagnostic odyssey’ with some never getting to a diagnosis. Receiving a diagnosis can help to facilitate access to treatment and eliminate the need for further tests.

Additionally, there is a reduction in the overall cost that comes with repeated failed diagnostic procedures and inappropriate treatments. Our genome interpretation alone represents a c.95% reduction in staff time and cost.

What makes the company’s technologies stand out in a crowded field?

Our technology is significantly increasing the diagnostic yield and reducing the time to diagnosis in rare and complex diseases. A recent review of over 170 publications reported diagnostic yields in the range of 8-100% depending on disease area, with a median of 33%.

Using data from over 25,000 undiagnosed broad disease cases, Congenica delivered a median diagnostic yield of 43% – the highest performing solution in any comparable analysis.

Scalability is another key factor. A single human genome consists of over 100GB of data. The Congenica platform processes, analyses and interprets thousands of whole genomes per month without any impact on performance – allowing our customers to feel confident they can meet the ever-growing demand for quality genomic analysis.

This capability can be made available to our customers in a range of deployments from cloud-based through to fully independent on- premise installation to serve the increasing need for maintaining genomic sovereignty.