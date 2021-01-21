Achieving an agile supply chain

Supply chain resilience has never been more important.

Global markets are apt to change at a moment’s notice, often a result of dramatic shifts in consumer demand and availability of products – as was seen during 2020, with the restriction in component supply due to a global lockdown. These sudden changes in demand can affect manufacturers in every sector.

The inevitability is that, regardless of such changes, retailers and consumers will expect manufacturers to continue to deliver the same quality and variety of products, often also demanding a greater range of stock-keeping units (SKUs), which are specific items stored in a specific location, for either smaller or bulk sizes.

This impacts not just production and packaging, but also end-to-end management of the supply chain, particularly downstream traceability.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already demonstrated that those with supply chain agility who are ready and able to respond to such shifts can benefit significantly versus their competition.

As the effects of the global pandemic are expected to last well into 2021, adding contingency and agility into supply chain operations has become a priority for many businesses.

Supply chain spotlight

Supply chain disruption is nothing new. Weather events, earthquakes, explosions and even the CO2 shortage of 2018 have all been known to cause disruptions to the normal flow of goods and services – and the majority of companies have some form of contingency planning in place to cope with the unexpected.

The global reach and extended duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has created unprecedented challenges for many businesses.

Prices vary not only from day to day but also increasingly hour to hour, particularly in online retail, which has seen a massive increase in volume as access to – and staffing of – stores became difficult. Similarly, lead times across a global supply chain are very hard to predict, demanding continuous modification to production schedules.