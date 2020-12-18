After years of potential, cell and gene therapy is ready for the pharmaceutical mainstream

Seen as the future of pharma for many years, cell and gene therapy (C>) is finally coming of age – advances in technology and new commercial viability mean we are closer than ever to that future becoming reality.

The result is greater levels of investment in the companies that are leading the way forward, along with an environment that is ripe for M&A consolidation, with larger pharma companies eager to prevent start-up innovators from gaining an unassailable head start in such an important field.

Firstly, it is important to understand exactly what cell and gene therapy is, and why, given its potential has long been known, it is only now becoming the centre of attention for the main pharmaceutical players. Often lumped together as terms, the key difference between cell therapy and gene therapy is that the former utilises cells from a donor or the patient themselves to treat a disease through their modification and insertion (or re- insertion) into the blood stream.

By contrast, gene therapy involves modifying, copying or replacing a gene. Recent innovative techniques that can reach genes without causing significant side effects have triggered a surge in activity in the area.

The reason both therapies are linked together so regularly is due to their crossover: both involve targeting specific genetic characteristics. Cell therapy often strays into gene therapy territory when it is decided that an easier method to treat cells would be to extract them from the body and rework their genetics.

Such complex solutions were, understandably, seen as too advanced, risky, or frankly not commercially viable enough. But with continued innovation – much of it coming from biotech companies – we have now reached the stage where products once on the periphery of pharmaceutical research are being sanctioned with FDA approval, with the organisation expecting to approve between 10-20 C> products a year by 2025.