Alzheimer’s disease: the search for a cure

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. It is a devastating condition, which affects nearly one million people in the UK today, and we don’t yet have a drug that stops or even slows Alzheimer’s disease.

Where are we now?

The current COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of people living with dementia and the disproportionate impact the virus has had on those with dementia signals that more needs to be done to protect people affected by the condition.

There has been limited progress in the development of new treatments for dementia- causing diseases and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias remain a significant unmet clinical need. As the UK’s leading research charity, Alzheimer’s Research UK is committed to funding research to address the many drug discovery challenges.

To ensure the successful discovery and development of new dementia therapies, key gaps in the field need to be addressed by bringing together experts and partners from academia and industry, clinical research and charity organisations. We do this through a range of initiatives, including the Dementia Consortium and the Alzheimer’s Research UK Drug Discovery Alliance.

This multisector approach will accelerate our understanding of the underlying disease mechanisms that cause dementia, helping to identify and validate novel drug targets and demonstrate proof of concept in early clinical trials. Ultimately, our aim is to accelerate the progression of dementia drug discovery and to increase the success of longer and more expensive later phase clinical trials.