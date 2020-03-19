Alzheimer’s: the search for a cure

One year ago, it looked as though Biogen and Eisai’s aducanumab had joined the long list of failed Alzheimer’s disease drugs. To some people, the setback encountered by aducanumab marked the moment to call time altogether on efforts to treat the disease by targeting amyloid beta.

However, the situation has changed dramatically since then, with Biogen preparing for a drug launch that could make aducanumab a blockbuster and reinvigorate interest in amyloid beta.

The whiplash turnaround is the result of Biogen’s analysis of data from two phase 3 trials. In March 2018, Biogen revealed the phase 3 programme had failed a futility analysis, dragging confidence in the amyloid hypothesis down to a new low.

Yet, months after the apparent setback, Biogen said the result of the futility analysis was wrong and outlined plans to file for approval of aducanumab.

Resurrecting aducanumab

Biogen committed to seeking approval after factoring in additional data from patients who received the higher dose of its anti-amyloid beta antibody.