Assessing the value of interim analyses in clinical trials

Phase 3 trials are the most extensive and rigorous types of scientific investigations of a new intervention, with the objective to compare the efficacy and safety of the new intervention to the standard of care.

In these randomised trials, the sample size needs to be sufficiently large in order to make the proper assessments. Data needed for sample size calculations usually comes from studies on similar drugs, devices or compounds, small-scale studies and historical data.

With these estimates coming from vastly different sources, estimates are apt to be imprecise. Thus, interim analyses provide an opportunity to update these values during the study or uncover issues that necessitate stopping the study early.

This article will review how and when an interim analysis would be valuable and how, with examples and outcomes, it can be applied in a clinical trial setting.

What is an interim analysis and why is it important?

An interim analysis compares randomised arms at any time point before the end of a phase 3 trial and usually occurs before recruitment is complete. It is especially appealing to the regulatory agencies and the sponsor, allowing for decisions and changes to be made in the middle of the study.

The analysis provides several options and opportunities for the trial, for example:

An opportunity to re-estimate the sample size

An opportunity to modify the trial design

An option to stop the trial for efficacy or futility

An option to continue the trial as originally planned.



As phase 3 trials are generally cost-intensive, it makes sense to insert an interim analysis in the planning protocols of the trial, particularly as a phase 3 trial is needed to gain FDA or EMA approval.

Depending on the disease prevalence and the required number of subjects for the study, a traditional phase 3 trial may take a couple of years to recruit and a couple of years to follow the patients.

By the time the last subject enters the study and has his or her last visit, it could be years between the first patient coming in and the end of the study. It’s a long time to go without any real knowledge about the efficacy or safety of an intervention.