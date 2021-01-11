AstraZeneca’s focus on diagnosing and managing chronic kidney disease

The patient perspective

CKD often has a profound impact on someone’s personal life, with social, economic and physical effects. In speaking with those living with CKD, I have heard first-hand about the toll the disease can take on daily life. Some are sad that they can no longer eat the food they love; others wish they had more energy and time to spend time with grandkids. Many people are simply scared for the future.

Early findings from the CKD Patient Impact Index, recently presented at ASN Kidney Week 2020, offer new insights into the specific daily challenges of people living with CKD. Finances and job loss, time lost to appointments and dialysis, mental health implications, sleep schedules, planning of life events and dietary changes were all identified as high impact burdens.

Taking time to hear the concerns and challenges of people living with CKD can help us understand the full burden of the disease and develop tangible and realistic solutions to improve both clinical outcomes and quality of life.

Driving an evolution in care

There is a very real and unmet need to improve the standard of care for people with CKD. At AstraZeneca, we are working to advance solutions across the full continuum of renal care, from prevention and protection before a CKD diagnosis, to help slowing disease progression and addressing complications across all stages of the disease.

As we continue to follow the science to understand the underlying mechanisms of associated cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, we are working to address shared risk factors and develop solutions designed to address multiple concomitant diseases.

We are also considering how to make treatment interventions more tolerable and less burdensome. For instance, we are exploring patient preferences for hyperkalaemia therapies, including taste and texture of medications, to capture insights into factors likely to increase adherence to treatment.