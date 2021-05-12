Avoiding A Series of Unfortunate Events: launch lessons from lockdown

3. Organisational alignment: the cross-functional team

The role of the cross-functional team, aligned around a clear patient purpose, is critical. “Our ultimate goal is to develop the best solutions for patients, so everything has to be centred around them,” said Simon Hackett, Global Growth Director, Ashfield Health. “You need a strong strategy, a clear brand narrative, an understanding of how audiences behave and creativity to engage them

in the most effective way. To get all of that right requires cohesion and integration. The days of business functions operating in silos are over. Organisations need to have a singularity of thought and purpose running through them, linking everything together. The continued separation of church and state – medical and commercial – won’t help us deliver the omnichannel experiences our customers expect. There are regulatory sensitivities we must acknowledge, but launch excellence only comes from working together, right across the piece. COVID-19 has enabled that, almost overnight. Launch leaders already did it.”

4. Lean and agile teams

Being lean and agile is also important. According to Stephanie Hall, there’s much we can learn from rare and orphan drug launches in this regard. “Drug launches in rare diseases are often led by small, lean teams,” she said. “Because they generally have smaller budgets, they think carefully about where they’re going to invest resources, and they work super-tightly together. Obviously, if you’re a small team and in constant communication, it’s much easier to flex and change than it might be in a bigger environment. But that’s the challenge. If you’re working on a big brand at launch, how do you bring that agility to the way you work? It’s key.”

Simon Hackett agreed: “There’s much talk about the importance of agility and the need for truly cross-functional teams that can be brought together quickly at the right time. Those teams, no matter which part of the organisation they come from, need the same customer insights, an understanding of different customers’ journeys, and where and how they interact. The most successful launches demonstrate shared understanding across the cross-functional team. COVID-19 has inadvertently helped, because suddenly everything’s more virtual and accessible. It’s lowered the threshold for getting everyone ‘in the same room’ working together, sharing insight. We’ve become much more agile.”

4. Digital excellence

After decades of persisting with a rep-centred model, industry’s adoption of digital is finally accelerating. “Pharma has long known that it can’t rely solely on rep engagement and that an omnichannel approach is needed from launch,” said Isabelle Geoghegan. “Despite this, industry has largely stuck to the tried-and-tested. This has heavily influenced customer behaviours, with many healthcare professionals (HCPs) less inclined to look online for information at launch because they know they’ll get it from the rep. COVID-19 has changed the game. HCPs are increasingly enamoured by the convenience of virtual content, with many believing they now have access to much more information.

"Incredibly, a recent survey from Accenture indicates that HCPs are now more likely to prescribe new products early because they’ve got greater access to information on launch products and more time to learn about them. Increased digital engagement is encouraging companies to think much more about the whole user experience at launch. Leaders have recognised the need to create seamless omnichannel experiences and are maximising interactions at all the touchpoints customers have with their brands. As we move towards hybrid models of engagement, those omnichannel experiences will likely still have the rep at the centre, but digital excellence has never been more important.”