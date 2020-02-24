BRIC healthcare markets are still an opportunity, but slowing growth and diverging healthcare policies mean pharma needs to employ nuanced, country-specific strategies.

Economists started grouping Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) together in the early 2000s based on predicted GDP growth rates.

The idea was to illustrate the growing importance of emerging economies relative to developed markets and to encourage the G7 to factor them into policymaking.

Since then the BRIC grouping has evolved a more political dimension and expanded to include South Africa (BRICS).

Despite these changes, the pharmaceutical industry has continued to focus on the original BRIC countries, with healthcare spending being the defining metric.

According to a recent study, although per capita healthcare spending is still highest in G7 nations, the percentage share of global expenditure coming from developed countries has fallen from 65% in 1995 to 53.2% in 2013.

In contrast, the share of global healthcare spending from Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) has increased from 10.7% in 1995 to 20.2% in 2013.

For the drug industry, the increase has proved to be an important revenue driver in recent years. Primarily this is because pharmaceuticals account for an increasingly large proportion of healthcare spending.

According to a 2018 study, average revenues generated by the pharmaceutical industry in BRIC markets have increased 13% a year since 2012, compared with just 2% in mature markets.

BRIC pharmaceutical growth slowing

More recently, however, the dynamics have changed. Research by the IQVIA Institute for Human data science suggests spending on medicines in BRIC nations has slowed down.

For example, while spending on medicines in China continues to increase, the rate of growth has slowed over the past ten years from the double- digit rates seen before 2014 to 4.5% in 2018.