Back to the future

Figure 1

As Neils Bohr famously joked, predictions are difficult, especially about the future.

Yet our industry is built on predictions. We predict a prognosis from a diagnosis, that an intervention will result in an outcome and that a value proposition will change market behaviour.

From R&D to marketing, we’re happy to anticipate the future when our predictions are based on good science. But can we use science to predict the future of our whole industry?

In 2016, I did just that in a critically acclaimed book and a series of four PME articles. Five years is a long time in the life sciences so, in 2021, it’s a good time to review my predictions.

Generalised Darwinism

My work isn’t quite as trailblazing as it might seem. For over a century, scientists have agreed that the concepts of Darwinian evolution – variation, selection, amplification – apply far beyond biology. They have provided insight into everything from language development to software design to economic systems.

Generalised Darwinism, as it is known, uses close parallels between business models and species and between organisational routines and genes to help us explain and predict how industries change.

This is much more than a mere analogy; Generalised Darwinism is a body of science that applies just as well to business as it does to biology. But my work was the first to apply it to pharma, medtech and related sectors. So, what did it predict and, five years on, are Darwin’s ideas as powerful in this sphere as they are elsewhere?

Six great shifts

My research first predicted that life sciences business models would adapt to the selection pressures created by shifts in our market’s sociological and technological environment.

From the painstaking synthesis of thousands of individual factors emerged six great shifts in our market to which our business models would have to adapt (see Selection Pressures PME February 2016). What now seems obvious in hindsight was radical then.

Changes in how value is defined (and by whom), how information is used and the impact of systems biology were among my predictions then and, together, those six shifts have clearly shaped our business models. Innovation in our sector now lies mostly at the interface of the -omics and bioinformation, and market access now foreshadows marketing.

These adaptations have occurred because, just as in biology, business models that do not fit with these changes are strongly disfavoured and are outcompeted by those that do. Half a decade after I wrote that first PME article, it is still a useful way to make sense of the whirlwind of changes in our industry’s wider environment.