Boosting innovation in healthcare and scientific communications

When we, along with six other senior pharma communicators, came together with the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA) and 90TEN to talk about what was holding back creativity in our industry, our first challenge was to ask ourselves why we had a problem.

What were the factors that were preventing the fresh thinking and creativity (which we all firmly agreed healthcare communicators were capable of) from translating into cutting-edge work that makes people sit up and look?

Diagnosis: fear of failure

One of the first problems we identified is that we have become risk averse. Though many of us have track records in thinking big and daring to be different, there was a strong feeling that, as an industry, a fear of failure had set in and bred a strong aversion to taking even carefully calculated risks.

All of us had seen good ideas met with no after no: no, we can’t do that; no that will never get signed off; no, that’s not how we did it last time.

Most of us had first-hand experience of proposing innovative solutions to communications challenges – exciting solutions with the potential to achieve great results – only to see them watered down until they closely resembled the tried and tested tactics on which our industry has a tendency to rely.

When we first came together as a group to discuss this topic, we realised that every time we had done great, innovative work it was because we challenged and empowered ourselves to break down barriers and rethink what was possible. That meant confronting our fears and challenging ourselves not to let them stand in our way.