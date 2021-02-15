Building meaningful customer engagement through data-driven digital insights

The behaviours of healthcare professionals (HCPs) are changing and in the last six months there has been a large increase in their use of social media.

Many HCPs have been posting online at more than double their usual rate and pharmaceutical companies have been accelerating their digital plans and tactics by learning from their customers’ online conversations, according to research.

Building a meaningful brand as a pharmaceutical company can become quite overwhelming. With multichannel marketing and so many new opportunities and challenges, it can be difficult to effectively engage with your HCP customers.

But one thing has remained constant: the first and most important thing is to understand and listen to your customers.

The collective intelligence of HCPs on social media

When health topics are discussed on social media, we have found that HCPs contribute around 5% of the online conversation. The other 95% comes from patients, organisations, the media and members of the public.

Distilling the conversation down to only include posts from HCPs reveals a unique source of collective intelligence. There are millions of HCPs contributing billions of social media posts, and this is increasing every day.

Pre-COVID-19 we saw that the proportion of health-related conversations by HCPs was on the rise. After analysing the network of HCPs in the North East of England we saw that up to 50% of their posts were health-related posts, up from 10% in 2013. This is a behaviour that has only increased since the beginning of 2020.