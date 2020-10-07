COVID-19 – a catalyst for technology adoption in clinical trials

the new technologies, something that would have been unthinkable only six months ago and that has been facilitated to some extent by regulators and governments working hard to update their guidance.

The hope is that the longer-term opportunities that technology offers to improve patient recruitment, clinical trial conduct, data capture and time to market mean that the changes we’re seeing now are here to stay.

‘Same old’ is not good enough anymore

In the last five to ten years there has been a marked increase in the adoption of novel technologies for clinical trials. Most trials are now using electronic data capture and acronyms such as eCOA, eCRF and eConsent have become standard terminology. What has happened in the pharmaceutical industry is not dissimilar to what has happened in the healthcare provider industry, which has seen record- keeping move from paper to digital with a near 100% penetration of electronic health records in the developed world.

As an aside, this digitisation was brought about by governments providing significant monetary incentives to hospitals for the adoption of electronic health records and sometimes significant fines for non-compliance, for example through the 2009 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in the US. Yet, this digitisation hasn’t led to the expected gains in terms of efficiency and outcomes, neither for the providers, nor the pharmaceutical industry. What’s more, large parts of the clinical trial process remain paper-based and/or manual.

For example, 70% of clinical trials still use paper-based patient-reported outcomes, even though ePRO has been around for more than a decade. The reasons for this are well understood: a strict regulatory framework, a relentless focus on timely achievement of clinical development milestones and market authorisation approval. These same reasons are now proving to be a catalyst for technology adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.