Can marketing change the world?

The elephant in the room: health

So what of the health sector? Well, in a world where most industries are ‘joining the herd’, healthcare risks becoming the elephant in the room. Despite all the rhetoric about brands with purpose (Cannes Lions 2019 was full of it), health brands are not yet perceived to be playing in the purpose-built space.

Havas’ latest study into ‘Meaningful Brands’ suggests that health and wellness is some way behind other industries in building brands that project purposes that truly connect with customers.

According to Havas, 77% of people wouldn’t care if brands disappeared – highlighting the importance of meaningful brands. The study says a meaningful brand is defined by ‘its impact on our personal and collective well-being, along with its functional benefits’.

These are metrics where health brands ought to score highly. However, only one healthcare company (J&J) makes the top 30 meaningful brands of 2019, with tech disruptors making up four of the top 5 (Google, PayPal, WhatsApp and YouTube). Alarmingly, when it comes to the most meaningful industries in 2019, health doesn’t feature among the top sectors in any global region.

From a health industry perspective, the findings of the Meaningful Brands study are both astonishing and unfair; there’s nothing more meaningful than changing or saving a human life – the industry’s work can ultimately mean the difference between life and death.

So as we move into a new decade, powered by science, technology and opportunity, how can health brands become more meaningful? And how can pharma maximise the power of marketing to change the world where it matters most?

First, let’s look at the bigger picture. Progress in health is ultimately measured by the most emphatic metric of all: mortality. We’re coming up short. The most recent Global Burden of Disease study shows that improvements in mortality rates are stagnating, with 50% of deaths preventable with simple, affordable interventions. That’s unlikely to get solved when half the world still doesn’t have access to high quality healthcare or essential medicines.