Can protein degraders unlock ‘undruggable’ drug targets?

Anew class of protein degrader drugs is promising to unlock the large proportion of human proteins that are extremely difficult to target when using conventional small- and large- molecule drugs.

Drug discovery is almost entirely focused on controlling protein activity to treat or cure diseases, using small-molecule or biologics to inhibit or in some cases boost the activity of a target protein.

Stability and delivery problems

One problem with this approach is that protein- targeting drugs generally have to be given in high concentrations to have a potent effect, and that can cause off-target activity that can lead to side effects. Even carefully targeted drugs like nucleic acids pose stability and delivery problems which make systemic delivery a challenge.

Now, interest is growing in a largely-untapped approach to targeting disease-associated proteins, particularly those that for many years have been considered ‘undruggable’. It involves harnessing the cell’s own machinery for selective degradation of proteins implicated in human diseases, and has opened up a new and exciting area of small- molecule drug discovery.

It is estimated that only 25-30% of known cellular proteins can be targeted by current inhibitor drugs, with the remaining 70-75% of proteins regarded as undruggable.

The hope is that selectively degrading abnormal proteins known to be involved in diseases could open up a fertile new drug discovery and development field, and the first targeted drugs that purport to work in this way are already approaching clinical read-outs.

Clinical candidates

US biotech Arvinas – founded by protein degrader pioneer Craig Crews of Yale University – seems to be out in front in the emerging field at the moment, starting a phase 1 trial of its lead candidate ARV-110 in prostate cancer earlier this year, ahead of rival biotechs such as C4 Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics as well as big pharma firms like Novartis, Amgen, Pfizer and Merck & Co/MSD.