China’s homecoming heroes fuel a biotech boom with rapid CAR-T advances

Their alma maters are world-class institutions garlanded with landmark innovation and discovery but a generation of Chinese graduates, PhDs and scientific talent is now heading home to be part of a revolution.

The nation’s biotech boom is rocking the laboratories and trading floors of the world as China secures a place at the forefront of innovative medicine, casting off its reputation as a churning centre for generics.

Generous government grants, a restructured regulatory landscape and booming private investment – all underpinned by President Xi Jinping’s ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy to secure unprecedented market share across life sciences – have helped awaken a pharmaceutical superpower.

At the spear point is China’s emergence as the epicentre of biotech research and development, with its performance on CAR-T therapies turning heads. It now has more than 300 CAR-T clinical trials underway and collaboration with European and US-based multinationals is now commonplace.

The mutual attraction is obvious. The Chinese sector – comprising an ageing population of 1.34 billion people – generates $137bn in annual sales, while choosing innovation over imitation opens up vast global markets for China.

“The driver is obviously the economic climate but the number of Chinese scientists returning every year with expertise from US and European academia and institutions is significant,” said Li Xiaofeng, manager at Deloitte Strategy Consulting, who specialises in the biotech sector.

“There are a lot of incentives for PhD or graduate students to return home. There are salary top-ups, good working conditions, big investments in life sciences incubators for start-ups so China is very attractive. All these elements are coming together as a perfect storm for China.”