Creating a culture where innovation thrives

This is the first in a series of five articles that takes a closer look at the recommendations from the Cannes or Canned? initiative to increase innovation in healthcare and scientific communications. We start by looking at shaping company culture to embrace creativity.

Pharmaceutical companies are fuelled by innovation. They leave no stone unturned in their quest to invent and discover new and better ways to treat and cure diseases. To do this they explore and experiment with the latest technologies, build collaborations that span the globe and reimagine the future of medicine.

They are creative, driven and visionary in their pursuit of therapies that will change and even save lives. In our experience, this spirit of innovation – combined with the opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives – is one of the reasons why so many creative and forward-thinking people are drawn to healthcare and scientific communications.

Why, then, we asked ourselves back in 2018 when the news came in that pharmaceutical communications had yet again missed out on a major award at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, was healthcare not leading the way in innovative communications?

Is it time to admit we have an innovation problem?

Surely, with the talent we have in our industry combined with the fact that our subject matter – cutting-edge science saving lives – is so compelling, we should be leading the wider communications industry in terms of creativity and innovation.

Discussions with industry colleagues revealed two worrying things: first, there was a general feeling that healthcare communications – with some notable exceptions – was stuck in a rut when it came to creativity. Second, while there was a strong appetite for change, no one was sure how to tackle the challenge.