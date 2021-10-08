Curb your conservatism: can pharma ditch its cautious approach to creativity in comms?

Chris Ross explores innovation in healthcare comms and finds creativity shouldn’t be comfortable

Anyone that’s ever watched the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode ‘Beloved Aunt’ will know that the show’s central character – and creator – Larry David is no shrinking violet when it comes to confronting social taboos. So an off-screen confession he made back in 2009 may surprise you. Speaking at a press launch for the Woody Allen movie ‘Whatever Works’, David admitted: “I don’t like to be out of my comfort zone, which is about half an inch wide.” The same philosophy could easily apply to the pharma industry, whose creative comfort zone has historically been so narrow it makes Larry’s half an inch seem like a schoolboy boast.

Let’s face it, we’re all Larry. We’ve all got familiar routines and behaviours that give us a sense of mental security; a safe space from which we seldom choose to stray. We know we might be missing out, but our general default is ‘why take the risk’?

When it comes to pharma marketing, the industry’s ultra-conservative approach to creative communications is, at best, counter-productive – and it’s rapidly becoming outdated in a fast-changing world.

But the worm, it seems, is turning. In recent months, pharma’s comfort zone has – through sheer necessity – expanded. COVID-19 has forced the industry to push the boundaries of creative communications, or risk paying the price for old-fashioned models of engagement.

So how’s it doing? We’ll explore that shortly. But first let’s turn back the clock to a life pre-pandemic and remind ourselves how pharma’s creativity was faring before COVID-19 came to town. In 2018, hot on the heels of pharma creative missing out on a Grand Prix at Cannes for the second successive year, the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA), in partnership with 90TEN, launched ‘Cannes or Canned?’ – an initiative to increase creativity and innovation in healthcare and scientific communications.

The initiative, led by senior communicators from seven pharmaceutical companies, set out to establish what was holding back creativity within the industry and identify the things that could open up its potential. Its conclusions were outlined in a 2019 report that issued a stern warning and a passionate rallying call: ‘The pharmaceutical industry is fuelled by discovery and innovation but, unless we start enabling that innovation to reach our communications, our relevance could ebb away…. The industry is a powerhouse of progress fuelled by a passion for exploring possibilities in the quest to find new solutions. We believe that spirit of innovation can and must run through our communications too.’

The report said that healthcare communicators must stop using regulations as an excuse for shying away from innovation. Instead, it highlighted four common factors stifling progress, citing an industry that:

*Doesn’t understand what its audiences want

*Doesn’t support its people with the right skills

*Over-complicates everything

*Fears failure and is risk-averse.

It concluded with five recommendations to ‘open up the can of creativity and innovation’:

1. Create a culture that embraces innovation and creativity

2. Empower and value brave, innovative people from within and beyond healthcare

3. Strip back processes and streamline activities to enable agile and responsive comms

4. Get ‘up close and personal’ with stakeholders and audiences

5. Put experimentation and learning at the heart of healthcare comms.

The ‘Cannes or Canned?’ initiative provided a useful barometer and blueprint for creativity in healthcare. On the face of it, COVID-19 may have disrupted the movement’s momentum – although it inadvertently accelerated the mindset shift recommended by the report. In fact, those recommendations remain relevant – and essential – today. The pandemic has only sharpened the need.

Post-pandemic progress

So how is pharma progressing? Unsurprisingly the past 18 months has seen gargantuan change. Companies are exploring new ways of thinking and communicating – and it’s driving increased appreciation of the value of creativity.

“The pandemic has actioned pharma companies to work in ways that creative agencies have been advocating for years,” said Rob Gale, creative director, Ashfield MedComms. “On the commercial side, they’re starting to rely on some of the mechanisms successfully adopted in consumer. And on the medcomms side – where conveying complex scientific information appropriately but creatively can be challenging – they’re becoming braver in their attempts to make communications cut through. Part of that bravery is having the courage not to say everything. It’s about delivering concise messages that resonate. Often, the things that resonate aren’t scientific, they’re human.

“Today’s communications can’t just focus on the science or the data – you’ve got to win hearts and minds too. You’ve got to communicate the science through the right channels in ways that engage target audiences and give them that positive experience.”

James Mayfield, creative director, Purple Agency, agrees, believing that human connection is essential if creative is going to change behaviour. “People don’t engage with advertising, marketing or even an idea unless they’re interested. They have to see something in a communication that’s appealing to them – practically, emotionally or better still both,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a healthcare professional (HCP) reading scientific information or a person on the street looking at a billboard, if what you see flickers an interest, it’s going to take you on a journey.

“In pharma, we’ve got focused and niche audiences that we need to properly understand if we’re going to work out how to flick the switch and get them excited. To do that, we need to have deep conversations with them and get them talking excitedly about what they believe and understand. Those conversations will illuminate the scientific attributes that excite them as subject experts, but they’ll also uncover the emotive aspects that draw them in and trigger their behaviour. Being creative is about joining the dots. It’s about connecting the practical and the emotional in ways that capture the imagination and inspire new behaviours. Clients never say ‘I want a really creative campaign’. Why should they? That’s not their goal. What they want is to effect change. They do that by engaging customers in meaningful, practical and emotional ways. Creativity is the vehicle that drives them there.”

The vehicle metaphor is a good one, with pharma’s willingness to embrace creativity gathering speed in recent months. “COVID-19 has transformed how we approach medcomms,” said Rob Gale. “The world’s moved on from the traditional ways of exchanging information like fixed-date conferences and international symposia. Nowadays, we can’t just wait for our two days in Chicago, we’re connecting with customers on a daily basis – and it’s forcing us to explore creative new ways of telling our story to gain traction with our audience. Communicating the science has gone from penny-farthing to speedway bike in a matter of months, where we’ve previously been happy to trundle along on a perambulator! The shift is forcing us to be more creative.”