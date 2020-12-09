Digitising healthcare

The market for IoT in healthcare is projected to reach $534bn by 2025, driven in part by COVID-19 and also by new societal attitudes.

It’s clear that new technology can transform industries and every aspect of life from healthcare to retail, for instance. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Robotics and Industry 4.0 are all common buzzwords now and hold great promise.

New technologies such as these have helped the NHS to adapt quickly to the recent pandemic, giving teams the tools to allocate and deploy available resources more efficiently. IoT has enabled the use of health and care devices to collect data and monitor patients both in and out of hospital for instance, reducing the number of hospital admissions and increasing patient satisfaction.

As technology continues to flow into multiple aspects of everyday functions, challenges will undoubtedly arise, but the subsequent benefits far outweigh the challenges along the way.

IoT technology

Transitioning elements of healthcare to the virtual clinic has been crucial in fighting the pandemic and reducing the strain on the NHS. IoT has enabled important new advances in remote monitoring through connected devices that can provide healthcare professionals with the ability to monitor ongoing patient health and vitals from home.

Data can be accessible to clinical teams in real time, allowing them to monitor a range of key indicators such as glucose levels, temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and other key markers.

Moreover, the ability to monitor behaviour changes, such as how many times an older individual uses the bathroom, for example, could indicate underlying health concerns before they escalate. Specialists can be alerted when there is a concerning change or a medical emergency to allow for immediate intervention.

With IoT collecting and providing data automatically, staff won’t need to collect data and review information manually, allowing clinicians more time to focus on other tasks and improving the process efficiency. In turn, this reduces patient waiting time and enables smart prioritisation for those who require faster care.

Paired with video conferencing and telephone calls instead of face- to-face appointments, doctors can reach and assess more patients per day to ensure that all health concerns are addressed. It has greatly improved accessibility and productivity in healthcare, while keeping patients safe and in the comfort of their own homes.