Driving the innovation engine

The knowledge that nothing grows forever confronts every business. The best products, markets and models go through a cycle of growth and maturity.

At some point diminishing returns set in as the marketplace evolves, price competition emerges and the current product/service loses its lustre. In any industry based on pure research and development, such as pharma, this all has

an extra intensity. The scale of investment required for drug development puts an all- consuming focus on how and where to innovate.

This has always been the case for big pharma but as the industry changes, opening up ever wider to partnering with small and medium-sized companies, the innovation baton is getting passed along the line. Discovering drugs is increasingly distinct from developing and commercialising them.

Smaller companies are focused on the early-stage work, with larger companies buying in promising innovation. If you are a company that’s already established, the demand this tends to impose is that you have to become ambidextrous.

On the one hand, you are focused on execution and efficiencies. How do you get better at what you are already doing and how do you grow that element? On the other hand, you’ve got to innovate. Any CEO worth his or her salt is going to worry about having a Kodak or a Blockbuster moment.

The former pioneered the digital camera but did nothing with it. The latter was interested in streaming (and had a chance to buy the embryonic Netflix) but backed the wrong horse by investing heavily in a retail network. We all know how that ended.

The innovation challenge is a priority for anyone with a stake in developing the science and technology sector. The Alderley Park Accelerator, for example, has worked with a variety of companies that are all broadly wrestling with the same issue:

‘We don’t want to touch our core offering but we’ve got an idea for a new business – can you help us with the viability?’ There is a whole section of work here about validating the proposition before ‘building’ it.