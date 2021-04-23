EU cross-border healthcare

One truth is certain for all rare diseases, but especially for severe genetic ones: the faster patients get the right treatment, the better their chances of living a full life or potentially even being cured.

Time can be a precious luxury to someone diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, so getting timely access to new innovative therapies is critical.

Rare Disease Day, an annual event that is marked each year on the last day in February, is a unique occasion to increase awareness of rare diseases that affect an estimated 30 million people in the EU. But it is also an occasion to shine a light on the transformative scientific achievements of gene and cell therapies that are bringing new hope to patients who previously had few, if any, treatment options.

However, although the EU’s approach to cross- border healthcare is a critical patient access pathway for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, it is not fit for purpose, and this is becoming increasingly clear as more and more gene therapies come to market.

Cross-border healthcare – a vital path for rare and ultra-rare disease patients

The reality for many patients and their families is sobering. Gene therapies and other Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) require specialist treatment processes. They cannot be administered in an average hospital setting. Instead, highly specialised, accredited treatment centres are needed, staffed by specialist doctors and nurses who need dedicated training.

Furthermore, the disease expertise and specialist skills that are required may not be widely available in every European country. This makes a functioning cross-border healthcare framework at the EU level essential to provide patients with access to life-saving therapies. The European Commission’s evaluation of the Directive provides an opportunity to examine the current and future needs of patients in cross- border healthcare with both pathways in mind.