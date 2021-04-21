Empowering patients empowers results

As the world searches for new, life-saving medical treatments, the global clinical trials market is expected to grow at 5.7% per year to an overall value of $69.5bn by 2028.

But the process must evolve in order to meet this demand. Traditional trials are often complex and drawn-out, suffering from high costs and inefficiencies. Recruiting volunteers and patients, and then being able to retain them has long been a problem.

As the industry faces even more pressure due to the prospect of future infectious disease outbreaks similar to the coronavirus pandemic, these traditional trial models and practices are no longer sustainable.

The industry needs a new and innovative approach to clinical trials – one that will ensure patients have access to life-saving treatments, quickly and safely, regardless of black swan events like the global pandemic. Under these pressures, the industry is coming together to engage in innovation and modernisation.

Decentralised clinical trials that can take place from a patient’s home are clearly gaining ground. A recent study found 76% of researchers are now running decentralised trials due to the pandemic, with 38% indicating more than half are decentralised. These trials are becoming increasingly possible thanks to technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing, and it’s also sparking a renewed drive for patient-centricity across the health sector.

Challenges to uptake

Traditional clinical trials typically require a great deal of investment. The process is often marred by extensive and confusing paperwork that participants are required to complete.

The amount of travel involved along with the more recent fears of attending appointments in a healthcare setting where there is a perceived risk of being infected by the coronavirus have also been major barriers in uptake.

For hospitals and staff, who deal with constrained resources at the best of times, the challenge doesn’t stop after the recruitment drive has ended. Helping patients to stay on-board and avoid poor protocol adherence is another major issue affecting many clinical trials.