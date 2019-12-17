Entrepreneurial Winning Women

“I’m very proud to be part of an industry that is leading the way in diversity in the workplace; however, it is very evident that there are fewer women in senior leadership and boardroom roles, with women only representing 10% of board seats in the biotech industry.

"I want to set up young women for a strong and progressive career in the industry and open the doors to the many paths that can be taken in the pharmaceutical/ biotech industry.

"This year at Uptake Strategies, we launched our first Pharma and Biotech Academy hosting a group of talented undergraduates, Masters and PhD students from Oxford, Reading and Birmingham universities, along with guest speakers from GSK, Sanofi and Pfizer.

"The four-day masterclass covered a wide range of aspects of the pharma and biotech industry including: R&D processes, therapy areas, industry trends, key pharma/biotech customers, pharmaceutical strategy and planning, and use of multichannel marketing.