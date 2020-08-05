Exploiting the value of data in pharma

The pace of change in pharmaceutical development, and healthcare more broadly, has never been so great.

Choosing the right bets for future investment is critical in a world where customer faith and traditional behaviours can no longer be relied upon. It’s unsurprising then that businesses in this sector embrace the potential of using data in an agile way to dramatically accelerate innovation and clinical trials.

The COVID-19 pandemic adds a further dimension to this. There is now a societal urgency to develop a vaccine and test the efficacy of antivirals. Competing businesses need to share information, research and, importantly, data in a way that might have been inconceivable just a few months ago.

The value of data collaboration

In March this year, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched an initiative called the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator philanthropically bringing together a consortium of 15 of the world’s leading pharma companies ‘to accelerate the development, manufacture and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19’.

In the first instance, these companies have agreed to share their proprietary libraries of molecular compounds that already have some degree of safety and activity data with the virus. Data plays a crucial role in the global efforts to combat the pandemic and with access to up-to-date data we can gain vital insights into the epidemiology of the virus, virus detection, mitigation of spread, treatments, potential vaccines, etc.

This, in turn, can assist in calibrating countermeasures and accelerating research and development. We see on a daily basis how public policy responses and private sector initiatives are informed by – and reliant on – complex and fast-moving analytics, and an agile approach to decision-making that is based upon the latest feedback.