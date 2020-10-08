Exploring the potential of eosinophils

Peter Howarth (pictured above), Global Clinical Scientific Lead for Biologics at GSK looks at the emerging science behind eosinophils and how it is helping to guide the company’s research and development programme.

All of us have eosinophils in our blood – a type of white blood cell that forms part of the immune system. Historically, research has focused on how the overproduction of eosinophils may be involved in the development of disease.

Having too many eosinophils in certain tissues is an important contributor to a range of conditions including severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA), nasal polyps, eosinophilic oesophagitis and rarer, systemic diseases such as eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES).

However, recent evidence suggests that not all functions of eosinophils are detrimental and that, as Howarth put it, “like many things in life, there is a balance”. He explains: “Eosinophils are also present in healthy individuals, indicating that they are probably also important in maintaining health. Emerging science suggests that eosinophils have multifunctional roles that can be both helpful and harmful, and this is what we want to understand better.

"Much of this evidence has so far come from animal studies, which have identified that eosinophils help protect the body against bacterial, viral and parasitic infection, help maintain body weight, potentially help prevent ageing, play a role in tissue repair and have responsibilities in immune regulation. Some of these findings are now also being proven in humans and it may be that there are distinct eosinophil sub-types: those involved with disease and those important to health. Understanding this heterogeneity and how such information can be used for patient benefit is essential.”

While our full understanding of eosinophils is still evolving, Howarth is well-placed to speak on this topic having been involved in researching eosinophils for almost 40 years, since the 1980s when starting his research career in Southampton, UK before going on to be Professor of Allergy and Respiratory Medicine at Southampton University.

Working as a clinician at this time meant he was caring for patients with allergies and asthma, in particular severe asthma. It was in this role that he became involved in the first large clinical trial to specifically investigate whether reducing eosinophilic inflammation by targeting anti-Interleukin 5 (IL-5) with anti-IL5 biologic treatments would help patients with severe asthma. IL-5 is a protein that drives eosinophil production. Participation in two further similar clinical trials soon led to him starting to work more closely with GSK, eventually taking on his current position at the company.