Growing evidence supports the important role of biosimilars in healthcare

Access to healthcare, including affordable medicines, remains a top concern across the US.

As we advance solutions, new data released at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium supports biosimilars as lower-cost, effective treatment options.

In recent years, complex biologic medicines have changed the way we respond to and treat some of the most challenging diseases, including cancer. However, biologics are often challenging to develop and costly to produce.

In 2019, four of the top five prescription expenditures in the US were biologics and accounted for approximately $46 billion in expenditures. As the US population continues to age and face rising rates of chronic disease, these medicines will become more commonplace and the associated costs will likely continue to rise.