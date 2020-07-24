Gut instincts lead Takeda to GI pipeline success

Takeda's push to lead the gastrointestinal (GI) field may have raised a few eyebrows at its inception, but the long-term strategy is now paying impressive dividends.

The recent EMA approval of the subcutaneous formulation of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) drug Entyvio was another milestone, as well as an important boost for patients.

Takeda is now also focused on a needle-free jet injector application that would broaden choice for patients even further, a crucial advance, as the three million people in Europe living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis is expected to rise by around 25% by 2025, according to recent studies.

The success has been hard won. Entyvio, a monoclonal antibody, was shrouded with early theoretical safety concerns that clipped expectations until a suite of innovative and comprehensive trials reported positively and the company has amassed more than 500,000 patient years’ experience over the product’s six years.

“There were tremendous challenges at the start and at one point it looked 50-50 whether it would make it, but Entyvio is now approved in almost 70 countries and its uptake has been much greater than some analysts predicted,” said Asit Parikh, Takeda’s Head, Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit.

“It has been a game changer for IBD patients and the EMA decision means that they have greater choice. They can continue on the intravenous (IV) treatment or chose subcutaneous treatment, which will help reduce unnecessary hospital visits and free up clinical time.”

Focused R&D strategy

“The odds were against Takeda because it had no heritage in IBD and there were several anti-TNFs on the market, so it is a testiment to the company’s commitment that we have achieved this.”