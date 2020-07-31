Has AI been the key to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic?

The same report revealed that these new technologies were applied to ‘strengthen contact tracing and [manage] priority populations’ that were most at risk from infection. In an effort to quickly curb the spread of the disease, provinces in China capitalised on technology to face up to the challenge of containing the outbreak.

If there is one thing AI excels in, it is analysing and uncovering patterns in huge swathes of data. This is precisely what makes it the perfect tool for modelling and tracking the distribution of the coronavirus.

Facebook provides an example of how this ability was utilised in practice. In the early stages of the outbreak, it announced a ‘suite of global disease prevention maps, as well as a survey tool for identifying coronavirus hotspots’.

In short, it worked on sharing anonymised data about people’s movements through mapping software, which enabled Facebook to generate accurate population density estimates and offer a clear picture of where, and when, people were congregating.

Such information has been valuable for researchers forecasting how COVID-19 could make its way through different regions and demographics, and has also aided decision-makers in implementing the policies with the best chance of reducing the virus’s proliferation – for instance, by closing certain areas like parks where people were being seen to gather.

Such tools are not only useful for tracing the spread of the virus, but also for allocating medical resources more effectively. The World Bank has employed these maps to determine which areas and populations are served by different hospitals, and then used this information to inform strategies that would best serve people’s medical needs.

Diagnosing the virus

In order to be able to effectively control the virus, the first step is to know who has it, who has already overcome it (and what symptoms they did or did not present with), and who has never been infected. It is difficult to even imagine the sheer scale of testing that is required for such a mission.

Luckily, we can again thank the helping hand of technology. With frontline physicians under considerable strain to test and treat patients suspected of – or currently battling – COVID-19, we needed a better way to diagnose patients.

HealthTech companies rose to the challenge to create solutions to this problem: Infervision, for instance, a Beijing-based AI company, launched the Coronavirus AI solution which is specifically tailored to help clinicians detect

and monitor the virus more efficiently.

By using its algorithm to locate the virus on images of patients’ lungs, as distinct from other respiratory infections, it minimises the burden on medical practitioners and assists them in making quick and informed judgments. This system greatly improves turnaround speeds and prevents imaging departments from having to wait hours to receive the results of CT scans.