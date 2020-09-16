How COVID-19 is accelerating the threat of antimicrobial resistance

AMR threatened by COVID-19

A consistent thread in the conversation of HCPs about antimicrobial resistance is the link between COVID-19 and drug-resistant infections. HCPs are sharing articles and reports of many patients with COVID-19 being treated with antibiotics for suspected secondary bacterial infections, which could accelerate AMR.

They shared resources from academic journals such as the BMJ, independent news sources like The Conversation and HCP-authored blogs sharing their knowledge. The top sources used by HCPs, however, were articles or posts written by popular organisations who aim to fight against AMR. This included the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) and the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC).

HCPs are using language like the ‘silent crisis’, ‘silent and slower pandemic’ and the ‘silent pandemic’ when talking about AMR being accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a secondary implication and threat, many HCPs shared that now is not the time to ‘produce’ more superbugs, as there could be no treatment for COVID-19 patients who are also infected with a drug-resistant infection.

This threat is more than a double-edged sword, with HCPs highlighting that not only has there been an increased use of antimicrobials for patients who may not need them and the risk of more drug-resistant infections, there is also the concern that efforts to fight AMR are slowing down or coming to a complete halt.

Importance of antimicrobial stewardship

With HCPs showing concern about the acceleration of AMR, posts raising awareness about AMR and encouraging antimicrobial stewardship were the main driver in the HCP online conversation. Trisha Greenlagh, an internationally recognised primary care professor, posted on Twitter in early April pointing out the NICE guidelines about the use of antibiotics for mild COVID pneumonia.

This post also highlighted that ‘antimicrobial resistance is still a problem; stewardship is still important’ and received over 140 retweets and almost double that in likes, with about a third of this engagement being from HCPs.

In other posts shared by HCPs about antimicrobial stewardship, many highlighted that it was important not to overreact with antibiotic prescribing during COVID-19 and to continue following good stewardship practices to prevent larger problems in the future.

A call from the organisation AMR Insights in the Netherlands was shared encouraging HCPs to implement antimicrobial stewardship, particularly for those treating COVID-19 patients. Other organisations across Europe also called on HCPs not to neglect antibiotic stewardship. Some of the organisations most engaged with by HCPs included the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) and the UK Clinical Pharmacy Association (UKCPA).

HCPs in Europe used a number of resources to get their point about antimicrobial stewardship across. An article from the Financial Times highlighting the parallels of AMR and COVID-19 stressed the importance of antimicrobial stewardship as a key learning from the COVID-19 pandemic.