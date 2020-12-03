How can virtual pharma companies de-risk new product launches?

Virtual pharma companies characterised by small, agile and innovation-led operations have traditionally partnered with – or even been absorbed by – much bigger players in order to get their product to market.

Relying on the resources and expertise of these partners has been an essential part of their journey beyond the pure science – from getting through regulatory processes, clinical trials and manufacturing right through to marketing, supply chain design, sales, distribution and other post- launch activities.

Increasingly, however, virtual pharma operations are seeking to take their products to market by themselves, rather than out-licensing them to big pharma. For companies whose focus has been on science and clinical trials, there are entirely new risks and challenges involved in taking specialty drugs, biopharmaceuticals and drug/device combinations to market in this way.

Essentially, they now have to deal with the two main challenges that big pharma has already mastered: getting their product through all the steps to successful market launch, and establishing an entire supply chain with all the obligations that are pertinent to these activities.

Virtual pharma companies would therefore need access to a vast range of experienced and professional support in the core areas of scientific discovery, specific disease-domain knowledge, clinical trials and regulatory affairs.

They also need access to broader business knowledge spanning financials, tax, legal, intellectual property tactics and commercial strategy. Access to the essential practical elements is also important, such as manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales, order-to-cash, distribution and new demands introduced by the ongoing evolution of the supply chain.