How will COVID-19 affect uptake of vaccinations against other diseases?

Suboptimal uptake of vaccines included in immunisation programmes has long been recognised as a public health challenge, with policymakers and manufacturers alike attempting to develop solutions to tackle barriers across

the ‘5As’ dimensions of Access, Affordability, Awareness, Acceptance and Activation.

The question now is whether COVID-19 will help or hinder the quest to increase uptake of other vaccinations, considering the potential opportunities, challenges and threats.

Opportunities – time to tap in to policymakers’ drive for prevention and leverage the public’s increased attention on public health

COVID-19 has certainly brought public health back into the spotlight. The rise in ‘armchair epidemiologists’, spreading their views on how to ‘reduce the R rate’ and ‘flatten the curve’ across social media, has been a parallel epidemic of its own. We are all feeling personally affected by the crisis, and this has been reflected in increasing familiarity amongst the general public with new concepts – including the value of vaccination and the pros and cons of different technologies and approaches.

‘All publicity is good publicity’, as the saying goes. So with more people than ever talking about the value of vaccines in the context of COVID-19, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to expect that we might see a ‘halo effect’ on vaccinations more generally, as people become more educated regarding the burden of other diseases.

As with the increased attention on other public health measures such as handwashing during these times, one might speculate that people will be more motivated to seek out vaccinations because of their greater awareness and fear of COVID-19.