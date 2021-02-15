Integrating competitive intelligence into business development, licensing and M&A strategy

One of the most profitable areas for biopharma companies to see the greatest return on their competitive intelligence (CI) investment is through its application to business development and licensing (BD&L) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

This can be true for larger companies and smaller companies alike, as they search for the best partnerships and transaction opportunities. One could think of larger companies as acquirers and smaller companies as acquirees in such transactions, but in many cases larger companies are acquired in mega-mergers, and small companies frequently acquire technologies or drug candidate assets.

From this perspective, we can focus more on the acquirees and acquirers and dispense with company size.

The search process

From the perspective of acquirers, CI teams are often tasked with assessing the landscape and searching for deal opportunities. In an ever- increasing world of competitiveness between biopharma companies for assets derived from cutting-edge technologies, non-organic growth strategies are essential for current and future growth.

Acquirer BD&L teams, acting in collaboration with CI teams, are tasked with finding the right assets with the most promising attributes and distinct advantages over all alternatives. Opportunity identification can come through many forms and collaborating with the CI teams is only one of them.

BD&L teams typically are great CI sleuths on their own, as they access the same CI databases leveraged by CI teams, and they are very effective in identifying the right opportunities.

BD&L teams have an advantage over CI teams in that potential partner companies reach out to them directly to provide opportunities for potential acquirers to review and assess the progress of available drug candidates, technologies, or products.

However, the opportunity landscape is so vast that a collaboration with a CI team is often required to go through the thousands of possible opportunities and identify the best candidates for deeper consideration.