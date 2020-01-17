Integrating electronic health records into clinical trials

The idea of using EHRs to populate electronic case report forms and inform the design and execution of clinical trials dates back to when paper was the predominant technology. Back then, the vision of using EHR data in clinical research was held back by the fact that only a fraction of sites captured and held data electronically.

That barrier is no longer in place. By 2017, 86% of office-based physicians in the United States used an EHR system. Uptake at US hospitals is higher still, with 96% of sites using a certified EHR by 2015. The picture in Europe is similar. A 2016 survey of 15 European Union member states found 80% of primary care practices were using an EHR. That figure masks country-to-country variation but the overall trend is for healthcare systems to capture more health data than ever and store it in EHRs.

“With modern health systems, it’s possible to capture a lot more information about how medicines are taken by patients and the effects they have on patients. This really transforms the whole way that we do medicines research and development,” Brendan Barnes, director of IP and data protection at the European pharma trade group EFPIA, told health data institute i~HD in 2018.