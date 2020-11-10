Is creativity in quarantine?

Valuing creativity

It’s long been argued that the value of creativity cannot be measured in pounds and pence. However, in recent years, models to help quantify the links between creativity and business performance have advanced.

According to McKinsey – that, in 2017, developed an index to benchmark creativity based on awarded work at the Cannes Lions Festival – creative leaders outperform their peers on three key financial measures: organic revenue growth, total shareholder returns and Net Enterprise Value.

Better still, the business consulting giant says that ‘companies that harness creativity and data in tandem have growth rates twice as high as companies that don’t’.

If you think that sounds encouraging, hold the phone: creative experts paint a more worrying trend. In 2011, the IPA published a study that showed that – across all sectors – creatively awarded campaigns are seven times more effective than non-awarded ones in terms of market share growth per point of excess share of voice (ESOV). And they are almost 16 times more likely to bring major profitability growth.

That advantage has slowly disappeared. By 2014, IPA’s follow-up report – Selling Creativity Short – revealed that the efficiency multiplier of creatively awarded work had halved and ESOV for those same campaigns had fallen into negative territory.

The reason? Reduced investment in creativity (due to global recession) and an increase in short-term campaigns – undermining the long- term impact of creatively-awarded campaigns.

According to the report, creativity delivers business results most strongly over the long term – but over short-term timescales, non-awarded campaigns outperform awarded, meaning investment in creativity is wasted.

Today, that trend is continuing – and, according to the IPA, the ongoing shift to short- term activation-focused creativity is having a catastrophic effect. The clue is in the title of its latest study: ‘The Crisis in Creative Effectiveness’.

Published in June 2019, the report describes a ‘misuse of creativity’, a collapse in effectiveness of creatively awarded campaigns and an erosion of creative advantage. Alarmingly, it reports a strong belief among CMOs that ‘creativity is now irrelevant in the data-driven age’.