It started with a miss

Establishing a framework

One common theme was the importance of companies having their own launch protocols – and fine-tuning them to suit individual therapy areas and markets. Although many companies have developed launch excellence codes, their diffusion and adoption across global organisations seem to be variable.

“There are two key questions companies should ask themselves when they’re preparing to introduce a new product: do they have a launch framework, and is the company empowered to use it?”, said Suzie Denton, Managing Director, Consulting at McCann Health.

“The most successful organisations establish their own codes of practice to ensure there’s a standardised approach to launching across the company. Then within that framework, they’ll define clear launch archetypes; what type of launch is it? What level of investment does it require? What is the size and scale of expectation? Who needs to be involved? And what is the protocol for becoming ‘launch ready’ from global to local? Secondly, empowering teams to use a framework is as important as establishing one.

"Everybody involved in the launch preparation phase must both understand and be able to implement the launch excellence approach the company believes in. It has to be cohesive, joined up and embedded across regions – because, whatever the market nuances are, consistency in global and local delivery is essential.”

Customer-focused

A second core component is the need to be customer-focused rather than brand-led. This philosophy underpins all successful launches throughout the brand life cycle. “Launch excellence is about prioritising what matters for the launch brand. Every product is different, so you can’t launch everything in the same way,” said Denton.

“The complexities of today’s marketplace mean we really need to get beneath the surface of the brand and the opportunity, and take a bespoke approach to every launch. Running through all of this is the need to be customer-centric. Companies can sometimes become so focused on the data and the science that they forget to think about what matters to the doctor, the patient or the payer.

"What are the critical things that drive their behaviour now? What shift in behaviour is required to take them to where you want them to be? And how can you create meaningful engagement to help that transition? You won’t change that belief state by focusing solely on the data – you need to get closer to customers to help them along that journey. Customer-centricity is arguably the most important aspect of launch excellence. Without it, a brand cannot hope to succeed.”

Sustainable healthcare: a key driver

Emma Gorton, Director, Hanover Communications, believes that advances in medicine are rewriting the rules of healthcare and changing the nature of pharmaceutical launches. “The essence of what a launch is has changed,” said Gorton.

“We’ve been through an era where we had incremental increases in innovation – delivering blockbuster treatments for prevalent long-term conditions and headline diseases. However, we’re now moving into areas like immunotherapy and are on the edge of amazing innovations that will deliver great outcomes for patients.

"These advances are putting huge pressure on healthcare budgets. The debate has shifted; previously it was all around access to innovation – but now there’s a greater focus on the need for sustainability in healthcare systems.That has affected how launches work because people are looking for, and are now able to measure, different things from treatments – cost- effectiveness, societal value, whole system costs.