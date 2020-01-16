Keeping up the fight against HIV and using the lessons to tackle other threats

The hard-earned lessons and multiple setbacks that characterised the fight to control HIV could provide a template for tackling the fast-advancing public health danger of NASH (non- alcoholic steatohepatitis) fatty liver disease.

The inflammation and cell damage condition, which can lead to cirrhosis and cancer, is projected to continue rising alongside diabetes rates, yet it is only on the doorstep of recognition. The parallels with the early days of HIV are evident: limited public awareness, threadbare policy, accelerating scientific research but no approved medicines.

Gilead, which has suffered two recent NASH therapy trial knock-backs, believes medical and scientific advances need to be welded to comprehensive patient engagement to engineer effective responses to what is being labelled as the next public health crisis – NASH now outstrips alcohol as the most prevalent cause of liver transplants in the United States.

It is an approach the company forged in the heat of the 30-year fight for the HIV community and which remains at the core of its efforts for improved treatments and access.

“How we approach this is important. The payers and healthcare systems need to work together on this because hospital managers or healthcare system directors are not seeing fatty liver disease on their big budget spreadsheets,” said Mike Elliott (pictured above), Vice President of Medical Affairs for Europe, Middle East & Australasia for Gilead Sciences.

“It’s not viewed as a major problem yet but, if you dig deeper, you can see it emerging so there is a whole education and understanding piece to be done about its impact. It’s time to examine and discuss the data and decide which routes to take.”