Launch engagement

“The focus has shifted to a human-centric approach, decentralised and customised to individual needs,” added Ballas. “It’s about engaging with everybody who’s involved in delivering the outcomes to patients. Using digital platforms and promoting a digital fluency has actually created more time and space to educate teams on drugs, their interactions and where they fit into the competitive landscape.

“We have helped clients become more comfortable with this environment and become braver and open to change. There was a certain amount of doing things a certain way because that was the way; now there is more innovation.

“It’s been good to see them have to be brave. There was so much learnt pressure to do things a certain way because that’s how it was always done. Now they have to think of something new.

“What we have seen is that companies can be comfortable with risk, providing it is based on insight, knowledge and innovation. Strategic planning, comprehensive and robust launch frameworks to capture all actions along with tracking are still essentials, but the really exciting bit is that everything is becoming more human-centric.

“Ultimately, this means patients will benefit because they will get the right therapy at the right time.”

TCEG, which has bases in the UK and the US, had already built up significant digital delivery tools and skills enabling it to move confidently towards online launches and its ethos of pushing creative boundaries has a natural home in this world of change.

Tailoring each launch

Launching a new product is never easy – 40% of worldwide drug launches between 2009 and 2017 failed to meet their two-year sales forecast, according to a McKinsey report – so piling on layers of uncertainty and commercial reorganisation into a launch has not been for the faint-hearted over the last year.

The need for due diligence across risk- management and a tight control on processes with clear priorities remains, no matter what the scope of innovation, but it is clear that launches need to be individually tailored. The days of dusting down a launch pattern book are over.

James Aird, a pharmaceutical strategy consultant at the global healthcare consultancy Evida, has advised numerous high-profile launches and is well versed in shepherding brands through the pitted territories leading up to launch.

“Some brands have held off launching while others have pivoted because they were well prepared and were already using a hybrid model in terms of launch execution and customer communications,” he said. “For those further behind the curve, the pandemic has accelerated their digital deployment.

“Pharma is not regarded as the nimblest of beasts at the best of times so it has been pleasing to see some companies successfully turn it around quickly.”

Planning and development processes are not fundamentally changing, he added, but their mechanics have been recalibrated. This presents challenges as well as opportunities.