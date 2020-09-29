Talking Talent works with over 150 organisations to help them with building inclusive cultures and ensuring diverse talent realise their full potential.

Clients are often looking to deliver executive or ‘fast-track’ leadership programmes for diverse talent and the key stakeholders who have a direct influence on that talent’s career success. They typically want sophisticated, tailored programmes, recognising that diverse talent often has a very different experience of the organisation, its culture and their careers, than the majority.

The efficacy of this work has grown, with organisations increasingly understanding that employee groups who find themselves on the outside of the majority can feel as though they do not truly fit or belong. This in turn can lead to challenges of retention and the well-documented impact on the diversity of senior teams, leaving the danger of a monoculture at the top.

Do not lose sight of the business case

Given the current economic context, one of the key questions we get asked right now is whether leadership and talent programmes should continue? Is a focus on a distinct employee population, in the hope of increasing the diversity of senior talent, the right thing to be investing in right now?

To answer this question, it’s helpful to consider the key objectives of running these programmes in the first place and why clients bother to invest in unique leadership development for distinct groups. Aside from the clear positives of retaining your most talented people and avoiding the significant costs of replacement, this then provides some distinct advantages.

Increased engagement leads to better performance, both individual and collective. It also provides far greater diversity of experience, background and thinking, which is essential to driving innovation. We are facing some of the most extraordinary business challenges of the last century and this will have a profound effect on macro-economics, R&D, supply chains, staffing, finance and almost every other function.

Organisations are going to need diverse talent around the table to arrive at create innovative solutions. Monocultures will not cut it. You need the most capable leaders to be at their best. Those with the strongest leadership capability will be far more likely to thrive and survive. It is also worth acknowledging that during the 2008 financial crisis we saw organisations lose a decade of progress around gender diversity over less than 12 months.

Key decisions on organisation restructuring and the pause on focused development and inclusion programmes had a dramatically negative consequence. The number of women who lost their jobs through voluntary or involuntary redundancies, and the ground lost to finding better balanced pipelines, was profound as organisations retrenched.

Given we have already paused gender pay gap reporting, could we be seeing the system slipping back into the same cycle? It’s telling which organisations are still reporting on the gender pay gap, despite the government’s ‘holiday’. Let’s make sure we do not repeat the same mistakes of the last downturn.