Mapping at launch: it’s time to update the satnav

A good example of the value of securing both formulary listing and preferential guideline status can be seen in analysis of the launch performance of Trelegy, GSK’s triple therapy for COPD. It has recently been approved by the FDA for asthma too, but our analysis focuses on UK performance.

Example – GSK’s Trelegy: a moment-in-time snapshot

Trelegy launched in the UK for COPD at the end of 2017, with an Evidence Summary from NICE published in June 2018. Figure 1 shows a point-in- time value of formulary and guideline mapping for Trelegy, taken in September 2020. The chart records the number of sales items achieved according to whether the product is available on formulary and/or is optioned/preferred/not in a guideline.

It shows that:

* Where Trelegy is fully available on formulary and an option on the guideline, items sold per month total 87,227. These sales are achieved via 74 PCOs

* Where Trelegy is fully available on formulary and preferred on the guideline, items sold per month total 37,147. These sales are achieved via just 20 PCOs.

As you can see, there are 17 localities where Trelegy is not on formulary but is listed as a preferred option (9) or a general option (8) on a guideline. The sales volumes these localities are generating is not inconsiderable. This is worth noting.

It debunks the myth that being on a guideline is a guarantee of formulary availability and highlights the importance of mapping activity. If you can identify the localities in question, you’re better placed to target effort and resources effectively.

The power of triangulation

Figure 1 certainly underlines the value of being available on formulary and the importance of preferential guideline positioning. However, as a one-dimension moment-in-time snapshot, it doesn’t tell you the full story. Figure 2 triangulates Trelegy’s performance across the three key data points – its availability on formulary, guideline positioning and sales – to visualise activity over time.

Formulary availability is measured using the ValueBase Availability Index (AI), which standardises the various ways formularies classify products into a score that allows companies to compare the availability of products vertically within a formulary and horizontally across different formularies. An AI of 100 represents open access with no restrictions, whatever legend a formulary uses to flag that.

A decrease in the index indicates reduced availability; AI of 65 = initiated by a specialist and can be carried on in primary care; 45 = specialist use only; 30 = highly restricted use; 5 = unlisted on formulary; 0 = listed as do not use.

Figure 2 maps Trelegy’s performance during its first two years on the market (in the UK). The first 18-24 months of a product’s life cycle are widely considered to be the ‘launch phase’ and a crucial barometer of a brand’s success.