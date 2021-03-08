Mapping the patient journey: eight ways to improve support programmes

Patient support programmes (PSPs) have arguably never been more important.

As health systems all over the world adopt remote models of patient engagement, and fears of COVID-19 transmission make people think twice about seeing a doctor, tools that help patients self- manage their conditions are providing value far beyond their original purpose.

The development of PSPs has been trending for pharma long before COVID-19. And with good reason. Support tools are helping patients take better control of their care, improving patients’ understanding of disease and giving doctors greater visibility of patient behaviour and clinical indicators.

The net result, in areas where programmes have been successfully developed and adopted, is more engaged and activated patients and better health outcomes. That’s great for healthcare providers, and even better for patient care.

For pharma, PSPs are an attractive option. They can strengthen value propositions, differentiate brands and help build trust with patients and HCPs.

In recent years, PSPs have proved instrumental in securing payer support and market access, with companies increasingly wrapping support services around their medicines to provide value beyond the pill.

In some areas, such as gene therapies and high-cost cancer treatments, accelerated approval and early access schemes are conditional on capturing real-world outcomes data – and patient support tools provide the perfect engine for it.

The argument for PSPs no longer needs to be made – and advances in digital technology have only added more colour to the canvas of opportunity. But challenges still remain.

An NHS Confederation briefing in November 2018 noted the value of PSPs but cited lack of awareness among HCPs and patients as a common barrier to their uptake. It said improving knowledge, in particular around their regulation, could make HCPs more willing to recommend them.

1. Partner with patients

“The fundamental goal of any patient support programme is to make patients’ lives better,” said Fiona Hammond, Managing Director, Hamell. “It’s a broad aim but you cannot take a broad-brush approach. When you’re developing a support programme, it’s important to understand the behaviour of different types of patients so that communications connect and resonate with them as individuals.

“The most effective way of ensuring a solution captures the voice of the patient is to set up a Patient Steering Group or advisory board at the earliest stage of programme development. This is an integral part of co-creation – to ensure that what you’re designing isn’t based on a best guess or current trend, but on an understanding of what people affected by the condition actually need and want.

"What are patients’ biggest challenges? What’s the unmet need? If you enable them to play a role in setting that agenda, you have a better chance of creating something that helps. It’s all about open dialogue.”

2. Go for co-creation, not co-design

Involving patients in the creation of solutions is essential – but it’s an activity that can make many pharma companies twitchy. One of the most consistent messages emerging from patient engagement conferences is the need for the industry to adopt a ‘can do’ mentality, rather than allowing fear of regulation to stifle innovation.

Organisations like the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) have developed some great resources to help define the parameters of patient engagement and involvement – and it’s clear that, with greater transparency, there’s scope for pharma to be braver.

“The biggest hesitancy is pharma companies actually engaging the patient in the end-to- end development of the solution,” said Chris Finch, Managing Director, earthware. “There’s a difference between co-design and co-creation, but sometimes people confuse the two.

"Co-design is typically where companies get some input from patients at the start – then go off and build their solution. With co-creation, patients are intimately involved right the way through development, testing and roll-out. In our experience, co-creation is the best approach.

"You get much richer insight if patients are engaged all the way through as they’ll stand up for the features that are important to them – which can be crucial if regulatory teams start raising objections or putting barriers in place. The patient voice is vital, but with co-design, it’s often forgotten in the latter stages of a project.”