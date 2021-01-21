Medicinal data – what’s next for IDMP?

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) headquarters in Amsterdam

The global response to COVID-19 has shone a light on the broader potential for global data standards, including those defined via the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) that Europe is now so close to implementing via the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) substance, product, organisation and referential (SPOR) programme.

Amid the disruption caused to just about everything over the last year, this has also been a time of great emphasis on healthcare and the role of the pharma organisations, marketing authorisation applicants (MAAs) and marketing authorisation holders (MAHs), and of regulators, in a crisis.

Bringing medicinal products such as new vaccines to market swiftly and safely has become paramount and visible to a much greater degree in society.

Although IDMP is about identifying medicines and their constituent substances and manufacturing specifics – and does not cover

the clinical efficacy of a product – the ability to instantly determine where products were made, the batch they came from, the exact ingredients and more would play a crucial role in monitoring, managing any side effects, and in supporting regulatory preventions and interventions.

IDMP could also have helped with the identification of new clinical trials, to track the composition and indications of newly developed products.

Crystallising the potential of IDMP

Currently we find ourselves in uncharted territory, in that soon we are likely to have multiple new vaccines being distributed across the globe, to be given to billions of people – the largest human population ever to be targeted at once.

And, although the profiles of those vaccines look good, inevitably there will be side effects which regulators and the life sciences industry will need to react to responsibly.

While IDMP doesn’t offer a definitive solution, the ISO IDMP data model does allow for medicinal products, their packaging, any different versions, ingredients, specific batches and who have manufactured them to be differentiated as part of any vaccine-based track-and-trace effort.

This information could also form the basis of any electronic vaccination-based passports that may become desired for use as part of travel restrictions and border controls.