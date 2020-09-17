Multilingual remote conferencing and interpreting platforms in the era of COVID-19

The coronavirus has presented a new challenge to the pharmaceutical industry. Never in our lifetime has the sector’s line of work been under such an enormous spotlight – and in a simultaneous, global capacity.

It has brought with it an extraordinary pressure; against unique challenges and restrictions, the industry must accelerate vaccination programmes faster than ever before, and deal with the enormous challenge of communicating the developments, issues and opportunities it presents in many different languages.

While there is a need to inform the media and public about when vaccines might be available, it is even more important to ensure that pharmaceutical companies can efficiently collaborate with one another and achieve a level of business continuity.

The industry looks very different from how it did at the beginning of the year. Conferences are cancelled, meetings are virtual, sales representatives are unable to visit their customers and researchers are having to rely on tech to collaborate with other organisations and institutes.

Traditional practices and ways of working have been abandoned, with new, alternative tools utilised to strengthen relationships with colleagues, partners, investors and other stakeholders. Throughout it all, there is a reliance on translation technologies that are designed to enable pharmaceutical businesses to communicate globally.

These platforms and services will become a key part in helping the industry navigate the changing business landscape and ensure it can continue to build momentum long into the future.