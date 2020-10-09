NICE – but not enough

Evidence shows that the links between formulary adoption and product sales are nuanced. For example, sales traction is often clearly correlated with the level of restriction a product has on a formulary. Medicines that have open access – ie, there’s no restriction on their use – tend to perform better than those that are second line or restricted to specific patient cohorts. This is entirely to be expected – and it’s borne out by the evidence...

Figure 2 shows the sales of GSK’s respiratory treatment, Anoro Ellipta, across the various availabilities. In it, we give products with unrestricted access an Availability Index (AI) score of 100, with second line products scoring 50 and restricted an AI of 30. The chart reveals that Anoro Ellipta gets most sales when availability is unrestricted.

On formularies where it’s second line, sales revenues are far lower. This, once again, is common sense – and it illustrates the value of securing open access. Moreover, it highlights a commercial conundrum: is it worth the cost of promoting products in localities that only offer you restricted access?

Arguably not. Therefore, it’s important to identify those areas and target them with market access activity to liberate access and elevate it to an AI of 100. But you can’t do it without the evidence.

So far, so obvious, right? Think again. Whilst formulary position often provides a good yardstick for product sales, it isn’t an exact science. Figure 2 shows the national picture for Anoro Ellipta, but – as can be seen in Figure 3 –when you drill down to the local level, it’s possible to identify areas that buck the national trend.

There are countless examples of products that have restricted formulary access in a locality and yet still enjoy great sales. For instance, access to Anoro Ellipta was restricted in NHS Camden CCG (now part of North Central London CCG as of 1 April 2020) – but still outperformed competitor brands (Figure 3).

Clearly, understanding adoption and prescribing patterns in specific PCOs can significantly inform territory planning, targeting and messaging. Similarly, there are products that have launched and achieved spectacular formulary positioning – and still not achieved the anticipated sales. A great example is Steglatro, MSD’s treatment for type 2 diabetes. Steglatro launched as a new SGLT2 in early 2019 and was quickly bolstered by two NICE TAs.