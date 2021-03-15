New thinking, bold action: building a better future for people living with severe diseases

UCB campus in the US

For each of us, 2020 brought new and unprecedented challenges.

For people living with severe neurological conditions like epilepsy, the struggles of the past year were multiplied. Patients who already live each day with a serious, chronic condition were forced to manage it in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic, facing difficulties with physical access to doctors and medicines, and understandably heightened levels of uncertainty, anxiety and stress.

Our teams at UCB, who work to develop new treatments and solutions for these patients, have taken on challenges presented by the pandemic that have only increased our motivation to improve the lives of those living with chronic neurological conditions, and have given us new perspectives on how to be more agile, more creative and more deliberate in our ability to do so.

Progressing innovative treatment solutions for patientsThe importance of listening and understanding has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything we do is with the patient in mind – listening to and learning from patients and using our science to deliver breakthrough solutions.

Developing solutions to address the challenges of patients living with serious conditions means being a partner who considers and acts with intention. It takes bold, compelling action to surround patients and their caregivers with better, smarter ways that empower them to not only navigate their health, but also their lives and well-being. That is why we are intentional in our pursuit of developing new treatments for specific patient populations.